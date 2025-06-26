Obituary - Teresa Ann Futch Newman

Teresa Ann Futch Newman, age 62, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong native of Bulloch County, born March 25, 1963, in Statesboro, Georgia.

Teresa had a giving spirit and a heart for service. She found joy in caring for the elderly and anyone in need, always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved spending time outdoors — working in her yard, tending her beloved yellow roses, and always managing to outwork anyone who joined her.

Family was the center of Teresa’s world. Whether sharing quiet moments or preparing home-cooked meals that could feed a crowd, expected or not, she poured love into everything she did.

Her warmth, generosity, and enduring strength left a lasting mark on all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Virginia Futch; her husband, Ben Newman; and a stepson, Christopher Newman.

Teresa is survived by her children, Patricia Griner (Michael), Jolene Rogers (Heindrick), Cody Shinaberry and Christina Schanen (David). She was a proud and devoted grandmother to Brianna Lowery, Jackson, Kinsley, Ansleigh and Christopher Shinaberry; and Elizabeth Griner. She is also survived by her siblings, Debbie Brown (Jessie), Melissa Morris and Derrick Futch (Tammy).

A private memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 26, 2025

