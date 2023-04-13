Obituary - Tammy Michelle Ivey Phillips

Tammy Michelle Ivey Phillips, 52, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at her home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

Tammy was born on December 16, 1970, in Statesboro to John Patrick Ivey and Catherine Overstreet Wise.

Tammy attended Marvin Pittman Laboratory School until she transitioned to Statesboro High School, where she graduated in 1989.

She met the love of her life, Eugene Talmadge “Tad” Phillips Jr., during her junior year while they both worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken. They were married on August 7, 1988, and have been married going on 35 years.

Their first and only child, Shelby Erin Phillips, was born in 1990 and they knew their family was complete.

She started her bookkeeping career at Eagle Bank in 1994, became a founding member of First Southern National Bank (The highlight of her career!).

In 2001, she began working at Walker Pharmacy when the bank closed until she had to retire due to her illness.

Tammy and her “plus two” became members of New Life Free Will Baptist Church in 1999 and have been faithful members since.

Tammy loved the Lord, loved her friends and loved her family.

She loved antiquing, shopping, reading and collecting a little bit of everything throughout her life.

She was a loving wife, perfect mother, faithful daughter, adoring sister, doting aunt -- and new great-aunt-- and fantastic friend.

She was preceded in death by Russell Therrell Ivey, maternal grandfather; Orrie Mae Ivey, maternal grandmother; Eugene Talmadge Phillips Sr., father-in-law; Anthony Shane Phillips, brother-in-law; and Alexis Lee Phillips, niece.

She is survived by her husband, Tad Phillips; her daughter, Shelby Phillips; her father, John P. Ivey; her mother, Catherine O. Wise; mother-in-law, Georgia Ann Phillips; brothers, Melvin Ivey and Kyle (Casey) Ivey; a brother-in-law, Travis (Jackie) Phillips; a sister-in-law, Tonya Phillips; three nephews, Patrick (Debbie) Ivey, Payton Ivey and Wyatt Ivey; and two nieces, Allison Phillips and Wynne Phillips.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at New Life Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church in Statesboro. Interment will be at Eastside Cemetery.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is overseeing the arrangements.