Obituary - Sybol Lanier Olliff Toole

Sybol Lanier Olliff Toole, 100, of Metter, passed away Friday, May 10, 2024 at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter.

Mrs. Sybol was born in Waycross, Georgia and lived in Candler County most of her life. She was a homemaker and a cosmetologist, having worked from home for 40 plus years.

She enjoyed her family and cooking for them. She was known for her pound cakes and caramel cakes. Mrs. Sybol was the oldest living member of Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church and she loved her church family.

In addition to her parents and husband Lewis Olliff (the father of her children); and Franklin Toole, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Herman Lanier, Nell Roberts, and Colleen Lanier; son, William Buddy Olliff; grandson Jim Farrow; great-granddaughters Maggie & Savannah Kersey.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Don Farrow; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Olliff; grandchildren, Ashley Olliff (Lisa), Adam Olliff (Randi), Jodi Farrow Jarvis (Jim), and Lenny Pasquale (Jennifer Cannady); great-grandchildren, Jessica Pasquale (Howard Lane); Chase Sconyers (Bessie); Molly Fordham (Turner); Zach Olliff (Leanna); Zack Pasquale; Jackie Graham (Kaden); Angel Jarvis; Sarah Beth Kersey; Wallee Kersey; Tinsley Creek Olliff; great-great-grandchildren, Payton Sconyers, AnnMarie Sconyers, and Janson Buddy “JB” Olliff; her brother Lamar Lanier and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special at home care-giver Jackie Parker.

Pallbearers: Andy Lanier, Stuart Roberts, Larry Roberts, Vinson Olliff, Morgan Trapnell, Jerry Bass and Joe Newton.

Honorary Pallbearers: Bill Bird, Bill Mercer, Wallie Waters, Eric Wood, and Bill Thompson.

The funeral service will be 3 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2024 at Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Sam Bowen and Elder Craig Lanier officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:45 p.m. at Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church on Monday.

Interment will be in Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church, 60491 Georgia Highway 121 North, Metter, Georgia 30439.

Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.