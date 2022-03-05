Obituary - Sara Etta Bonnette Brower

PORTAL, Ga. -- Sara Etta Bonnette Brower, age 81, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta.Sara was born on the home place in Portal and was the daughter of the late Grace Jewel Strange and Hiram Gardner Bonnette.She received her primary and secondary education at Portal Elementary and Portal High School and attended Bolen-Draughn College, pursuing a degree in secretarial administration.She served in the U.S. Women’s Army Corps from June 1960 to June 1962.When not working, Sara enjoyed reading and telling stories of her past.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Brower; and two brothers, Ralph Bonnette and Gerald Bonnette.Surviving are her children, Grace Marie Carter and Alvin Gardner Davis (Lindsey); grandchildren, Kelly Usry, Blake Usry, Amber Davis and Emily Davis; great-grandchildren, Summar McDonald, Gunnar McDonald, Mira Usry and Harper Usry; brothers, Samuel Bonnette (June), Larry Bonnette, Mike Bonnette (Trish); brother-in-law, Mims Brower; and many nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held Sunday, March 6, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Carol Gay officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



