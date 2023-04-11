Obituary - Sara Ellen Turner Lee

Sara Ellen Turner Lee, 92, of Metter, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Lee was born in Metter and lived in Metter all her life.

She was the daughter of John Alva Turner and Sara Lee Turner.

She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church.

She worked at Twin City Manufacturing for 19 years. She then worked at American Argo for several years. She joined the staff of Candler County Food Services in 1995, where she worked for 15 years until retiring at the age of 80.

Up until her 90th year, she was still cooking Sunday dinner for all of her family: children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her “Sunday fried chicken” was always on her menu.

She crocheted afghans for her family and crocheted baby blankets for family, friends and anyone who requested one.

She enjoyed canning, freezing and especially making pickles.

“Ma’s sugar cookies” were a favorite of everyone. She lovingly made these cookies for all holidays. She shared them with everyone!

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Wallace Lee; a daughter, Janice Lee Collins; a sister, Betty Lois Rigdon; brothers, J.C. Turner and Jimmy Wayne Turner.

Surviving are her daughters, Lennie Lee Wiggins (Jimmy), Sandra Lee Ramirez (Gary); son-in-law, James Edward Collins; eight grandchildren, Brad Wiggins (Alecia), Lee Anne Leonard (Josh), Jamie Collins (Charlie), Jason Collins, Alison Gilleon (Shannon), Kyle Williams (Shawna), Emily Ramirez (Sheldon) and Aaron Ramirez (Hannah); 13 great grandchildren, sisters, Bobbie Ann Moyer (Dick), Virginia Johnson, Norma Jean Dukes, Linda Faye Coleman (Malcolm) and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Doctor Glow and staff at Candler Medical Group, doctors and staff at Candler County Hospital, Home Health Care and Ms. Linda Mincey, her beloved sitter.

A visitation was held Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Metter First Baptist Church.

The funeral service was Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Metter First Baptist Church. Interment will be at Salem Church Cemetery.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 12, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.