Obituary - Samuel Quenton Hammond

Samuel Quenton Hammond, age 21, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Statesboro, Ga.He earned a black belt in taekwondo at an early age and enjoyed competing all over Georgia and Florida. Later, he joined a traveling baseball team and traveled throughout Georgia until he began playing high school football.After high school, he traveled to Medellin, Columbia, where he lived and immersed himself into their culture, becoming fluent in Spanish.After returning to Statesboro, he used his skills he learned in Columbia to communicate and help ease the barrier of those who were learning the English language. In doing so, he went to work selling mobile homes and was loved by all of his customers.Quenton was an avid UGA fan and loved traveling to Sanford Stadium to cheer on the Dawgs.Quenton was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Cecil Lee; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Hammond; and step-grandfather, Joseph C. Hines Jr.Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Vonda (Hillar) Spann of Millen, Ga.; father and stepmother, Lloyd (Nancy) Hammond of Statesboro, Ga.; three brothers, Joman Dakota Scalf, Devan James Scalf (Amanda) and Clint Wilson Jr., all of Statesboro, Ga.; one sister, Cate Wilson Futch (Sam) of Statesboro, Ga.; several nieces and nephews, Naomi Wilson, Grayson Reid Scalf, Conner Reed McCollough, Sarah Margaret Futch and Charles Russell Futch; maternal grandmother, Barbara R. Lee of Sylvania, Ga.; step-grandmother, Sarah Hines of Statesboro, Ga.; the love of his life, Jenny Dong of Statesboro, Ga.; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.He will be missed by all that knew him.The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Sylvania, GA, with Pastor Mike Holt officiating.Deal Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.




