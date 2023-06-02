Obituary - Russell R. Wimberly, II

Lake Oconee, GA – Mr. Russell R. Wimberly, II, age 76, died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his residence.

A native of Brunswick, Ga., he attended Glynn County Public Schools and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1964. Russ was a member of the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Order of the Arrow; he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with a Bronze Palm.

During his youth, Russell worked as a news carrier for the Brunswick News.

Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Russell R. Wimberly and Jane Barnhill Wimberly; a daughter, Kelly Anne Wimberly.

Russ attended Georgia Southern College (Class of 1964) and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA in General Business). He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War. He received the Outstanding Trainee Award in Basic Training, and graduated from NCO School. He also served as squad leader sergeant for the four deuce mortar. Russ earned a Combat Infantry Badge (CIB) and a Bronze Star.

Russ retired from Grinnell Corporation (Cast Iron Foundry) as purchasing manager after 29 years of service and was a member and officer of the National Association of Purchasing Managers (NAPM) Savannah Chapter.

He was a member of the Pittman Park Methodist Church where he was a past member of the Administrative Board, Senior High MYF, Counselor, coach for senior high church boys’ softball team and the pastor/parish relations committee. He was a past member of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. Russell was also a chairman for the Special Olympics.

Russell was a beloved De-Da by his grandsons and many of their friends and many of his daughter, Kelly’s friends.

Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Kay Carter Wimberly; two grandsons, Lawson Carter Rushing and William Reid Rushing; a brother, George F. Wimberly; a sister, Kay Turner, as well as two nephews, Paul Turner and Brad Turner.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro followed by a memorial service in the chapel at 3 p.m.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethany Lodge, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, GA 30458, or to the Bulloch County Humane Society, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, June 1, 2023

