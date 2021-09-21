Obituary - Ruby Mae Nordgren

Ruby Mae Nordgren, age 88, passed away on August 27, 2021, due to illness complications.Ruby was born June 19, 1933, in Alcester, S.D., (Union County), to Herman and Jennie Ahrens.Ruby lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, grandmother and friend. She loved to participate in yard sales, attending church, playing cards with friends, watching TV game shows and sharing ice cream with her beloved dog, Gracie.Ruby is a member of the Register Baptist Church.She is survived by her children, Angela (David) Nuno of Pea Ridge, Ark.; Jody (John “Freddie”) Rushing of Statesboro, Ga.; Bobbi Allen (Howard McClure) of Statesboro, Ga; Steven (Michelle) Gabel of Elk Point, S.D.; Teresa (Robert) Book of Akron, Iowa; Gerri (Gerald) Day of Canton, S.D.; sisters, Irene Gabel, Rosie Hoffman of Akron, Iowa; and Mary Archer of Henderson, N.C.; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.Ruby is preceded in death by husbands, Arthur Nordgren of 31 years and Richard Waterman of 18 years; daughter, Susan Smith; parents, Herman and Jennie Ahrens; brother, Harry Ahrens; two infant granddaughters, Anita and Kayla; and one infant great-granddaughter, Sophie Mae.Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, GA.A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Correll officiating. It will be immediately followed by a family graveside burial at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA. Due to COVID, masks will be required.Pallbearers will be Nicolas Nuno, John “Tres” Rushing, Marcos Nuno, Andrew Holt, Chris Huettmann and Timmy Rushing.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Register Baptist Church, 8 Church Street, Register, GA 30452; or The Salvation Army at www.give.salvationarmyusa.org.Deal Funeral Directors, Statesboro, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 21, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



