Obituary - Roy Purvis

Roy Purvis, 93, passed away Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The Coffeeville, Alabama, native was born to William Leonard and Eva Huggins Purvis. Roy had five siblings, including a twin brother.

Roy was sworn into U.S. Naval service as a fireman. From there, he served aboard the USS Laertes AR-20. His tour of duty included being stationed in Sasebo, Japan, and areas of South Korea.

He received honors, including the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal.

Roy’s civilian life after leaving the service included employment with the Surveying Drilling Company of Houston, Texas, where he was involved in drilling of oil wells in his home state of Alabama. This experience led to his interest of all aspects of well drilling, but with a focus on water wells and irrigation systems. Roy drilled his first water well in Alabama.

His career in water wells lead him to relocate to Jesup, Ga., where he founded Purvis Well & Pump in 1967. His well drilling career included drilling, installation and maintenance of water wells and pumps throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Roy resided in Jesup, Ga., with his wife, Janice, of almost 71 years. They are surrounded by a close network of family, including their children, Kevin (Donna) Purvis of Statesboro and Martha (Howell) Clements of Odum; grandchildren, Justin Lee, Maryn (Clay) Chandler, Christopher (Ashlyn) Purvis, Adam Purvis and Logan Purvis; great-grandchildren, Callan and Ausley Chandler and Teddy Purvis; as well as many special nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 1, 2025, from Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Priutt officiating. Interment will follow in Odum City Cemetery, with presentation of the U.S. fag and Masonic rites.

Active pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandson.

Visitation will be 4—6 p.m. Friday, October 31, 2025, at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home

Memorials may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394; or to donate.shrinerschildren.org.

The family is so grateful to Southern Manor Senior Living of Statesboro, Ga., and Ralph Cowart and his compassionate staff for their excellent care.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 30, 2025

