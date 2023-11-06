Obituary - Ronald Lee Lynn

Ronald Lee Lynn, 75, of Metter, husband, father, son and grandfather, passed away on November 6, 2023, at his residence.

He was born to G.G. and Margaret Jones Lynn on December 28, 1947, in Savannah, Ga.

He proudly co-owned Lynn Manufacturing & Building Co., Inc., and Lynn Brother Farms with his twin brother, Donald Lynn.

He was a devoted member of Excelsior Baptist Church.

He was a proud service member in the Vietnam War as a helicopter mechanic.

Although he may no longer be with us, he leaves many incredible memories that will never be forgotten. For he was a man that loved God, family and his home.

He spent a majority of his final days picking up pecans and hunting squirrels.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Lynn.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cheryl Prince Lynn; and his two daughters, Beth Clark (John) and Leigh Beasley (Jamie); and leaving behind a legacy of five grandchildren, Logan McElveen, Avery Beasley, Lake Clark, Alexis Waters and Josh Clark.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Excelsior Baptist Church in Metter, Ga.

The funeral service will follow on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Excelsior Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lower Lotts Creek Cemetery.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 7, 2023

