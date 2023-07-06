Obituary - Rodney Neal Burnsed Sr.

Rodney Neal Burnsed Sr., 88, passed away on July 4, 2023, after a brief illness. He was in the company of family and under the attentive care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Rodney was a Bulloch County native and lifelong resident. He served with distinction on active duty in the U.S. Army as a young man and he continued his service to his country for decades in the Georgia National Guard, where he eventually retired with the rank of command sergeant major.

He studied at Armstrong College and spent his career as a civil engineer with the Georgia Department of Transportation, where he was responsible for much of the construction of Lynes Parkway and local sections of Interstate 16 and Interstate 95.

He and Sandra (Turner) Burnsed, his wife of 54 years, also owned and operated several local businesses, including The Sandwich Shop, Pioneer Park Mini Warehouses and the Statesboro Greyhound Bus Station.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, William Carlos and Alberta Burnsed; his first wife, Sandra Burnsed; his sister and brother-in-law, Emogene and Thomas Bacon; and brother-in-law, Donald Bell.

He is survived by his beloved wife and companion of these past eight years, Nell (Godbee) Burnsed; his sister, Charlotte Bell; as well as three sons and daughters-in-law, Neal (Sheryl), Noel (Erin) and Nelson (Denise) Burnsed, all of Statesboro. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Olivia, Stephen, Branden, Annabeth, Tristen, William and Jack; one great-grandchild, Paisley; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

His marriage to Nell also brought him into the Godbee family, where he is survived by three stepsons and stepdaughters-in-law, John (Mary), Joey (Laura), Jerry (Hope); and several step-grandchildren.

Rodney spent his retirement years doting on his family, serving his community as a Kiwanian and Primitive Baptist deacon, and travelling the world.

He will be fondly remembered for his cheer, wisdom, work ethic, grace and strong Christian faith.

Rodney was a longtime deacon and member at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church.

The service will be at the church on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 1 a.m. with visitation at 9 a.m. Elder Kurt Bacon, Rodney’s cherished nephew, will preside.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church; c/o Kim Blocker, 316 Hatcher Run, Black Creek, GA 31308; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P. O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 6, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.