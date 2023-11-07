Obituary - Rocky Lanier

Rocky Lanier, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Albany, Ga., surrounded by his family. He was born on July 26th, 1957, in Statesboro, Ga., to James Ronald Lanier and Bobbie Sue Lanier.

Rocky grew up in Statesboro, Georgia.

He attended Statesboro High School. He attended Bible Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga., in his early life.

Rocky married his high school sweetheart, Jill Kay Milbrandt, in 1978 in Statesboro, Ga.

He enjoyed watching the Georgia Bulldogs play, joking around and wood working.

He was a husband, father and grandfather.

Rocky is survived by his son and wife, Jason and Shannon Lanier of Pelham, Ga.; his daughter and husband, Jessica and Lee Miller of Lebanon, Tenn.; and five grandchildren, Frederick and Jude Lanier and Anna, Lillian and Sadie Miller. He is also survived by his aunt-in-law and uncle-in-law, Faye and Edward Szczepanik; as well as several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Ronald and Bobbie Sue Lanier.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro, GA.

The family will be greeting friends and relatives at this time.

A graveside burial service will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 11 o’clock at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wilson Hospice House in Albany, Georgia. They were a great comfort to Rocky and his family. Give to Phoebe Hospice at supportphoebe.org or please plant a tree in Rocky’s memory.

Statesboro Herald, November 8, 2023

