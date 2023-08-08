Obituary - Robert Mitchell “Mitch” Williams

Robert Mitchell “Mitch” Williams, 58, passed away under hospice care at Oceanside Nursing Home on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Mitch was born on January 19, 1965, to the late Charlie and Helen Williams in Statesboro, Georgia, and lived in the Leefield/Statesboro area all his life.

He was born deaf and attended the Georgia School For the Deaf, where he played football.

Mitch graduated in 1985 and worked at GSU for several years.

He enjoyed going to GSU and UGA football games and watching UGA games with his brother-in-law, John. He also enjoyed going shopping and out to eat with his sister.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Helen Williams; and brother, Stewart Williams.

Mitch is survived by his siblings, Ann and John Mills of Guyton, Rhonda and Mike Barrett of Stilson and Lawrence and Dot Williams of Statesboro; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Visitation will be held at Carlson & Riggs Funeral Home on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. with a small service to be held at the end of the visitation hours.

A private interment will be held at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery in Statesboro at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Carlson & Riggs Funeral Home in Guyton, Georgia.





Statesboro Herald, August 9, 2023

