Obituary - Robert “Keyjuan” Lawson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Robert "Keyjuan" Lawson, age 21, passed into rest March 30, 2020.He was a Bulloch County native and received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System. He was a member of the Statesboro High School graduating class of 2018.He is preceded in death by his mother, LaRhonda "Nicki" Postell Lawson; his maternal grandfather, Simuel Postell Jr.Keyjuan is survived by his father, Robert Lawson III, Claxton, Ga.; his unborn child, his maternal grandmother, Alether Holloway, Statesboro, Ga,; paternal grandparents, Robert (Catherine) Lawson Jr.; siblings, Ty'Asia Lawson, Theo (Amanda) Lanier III, Shaquetta Love, Lyrikk Lawson, Rhasir Lawson, Robdravius Lawson, Gregory Sanders and Jamarion Mincey; nephews, Theo Jakari Lanier and Elijah Lanier; aunts and uncles, Mitch (Tamilia) Lawson, Chris (Tosha) Lawson, Lester Davidson, Sheila Davidson (deceased), Bruce (Aretha) Lawson, Loretta (Johnny) Patterson, Mae (Eric) Brown, Erma West, Gwendolyn McCollum, Rodney Holloway and Shannon Postell; a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing was held on Monday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The celebration of life service and burial will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church.Due to the COVID-19 crisis, services will be private and limited to immediate family members only.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, April 7, 2020




