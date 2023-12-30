Obituary – Robert Glen Hall

Robert Glen Hall of Twin City, Ga., entered into rest after 88 years of life on Saturday, December, 30 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro.

Glen was born in Canoochee, GA and was the son of the late Joe Brown Hall and Bobbie Sanders Hall and brother to the late Larry Lamar Hall (Carolyn-surviving). After graduating from Swainsboro High School in Swainsboro, GA, he moved to Augusta, GA attending Jr. College of Augusta and eventually joining the military to serve his country.

Glen served in the Georgia Air National Guard and the United States Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In the Air Force he was the base photographer stationed at Homestead Air Force Base in Homestead, FL receiving numerous trophies and awards for his work.

He also pursued his passion of flying receiving his private pilot’s license. He enjoyed flying over Miami Beach and the Everglades in Florida. Throughout his life Glen was an avid motorcycle rider and continued his passion for flying and photography specializing in aerial, wedding and business photography.

He was a member of the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) Pilot’s Association and the Commemorative Air Force. He was also the Director of gate sales for the Boshears Fly in Airshow in Augusta and enjoyed attending the US Air Force Thunderbirds, and US Navy Blue Angels air shows.

Glen’s career began at the Citizens and Southern National Bank in Augusta, where he retired after 36 years of service. After retiring from the C&S Bank, he continued using his banking experience working at various other banks, including Bankers First in Augusta. After retiring from Bankers First he moved to Metter/Twin City in 2000 and worked at the Sea Island Bank in Statesboro well into his 80s.

Glen is a believer in Jesus Christ and loved his wife, sons, grandchildren, and great grandson. He was a charter member at Gracewood Baptist Church in Augusta where he served as church treasurer, Sunday school director, training union director, and was a member of the board of deacons. He was currently attending Statesboro First Baptist Church in Statesboro.

Surviving are his wife Ann Hall of Twin City; two sons, John Glen Hall (Karen) and Robert Joseph Hall (Shiela) of Grovetown, GA; stepson, Kerry Crozier of Hickory, NC; 5 grandchildren, Brandon(Allysha), Corey(Christina), Alyssa, Clayton, and Carson(Bailey) Hall of Grovetown, GA; 2 step grandchildren, Luke and Abby Crozier of Hickory, NC; great grandson, Maverick Hall of Grovetown, GA along with loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday January 2, 2024, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner Anderson Funeral Home.

Interment service will be at Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Metter, GA following the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Hall, Corey Hall, Clayton Hall, Carson Hall, Larry Hall, Jr. and Joe Hall.

Honorary pallbearers are Synovus Bank, C&S Bank Retirees and Class of 1952 Swainsboro, GA.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459 or Statesboro First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 31, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.