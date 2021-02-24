Obituary - Robert Floyd Futch

God called home Robert Floyd Futch, 61, on February 23, 2021. He was a wonderful, much-loved husband, father, son and brother.

All services will take place at Deal’s Funeral Home on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with the funeral following at 3 p.m. and graveside immediately after the funeral. Pastor Randy Waters and Brother Arthur Woodrum will do the service. Susan Lord Porter, SHS classmate, will play the piano.

Floyd was born March 9, 1959, in Warner Robins, Georgia, to Rufus and Judy Zetterower Futch.

He graduated from Statesboro High School Class of 1978.

He began his working career at Statesboro Telephone Company, then formed his own company, Southern Voice and Data. Presently, he was working at Georgia Southern University as their telecommunications engineer.

He was one of 7,500 in the world with an RCDD. RCDD credential holders serve the ITS industry with expertise in the design, implementation and integration of ITS and its related infrastructure. He was very proud of his work and was very meticulous in his designs.

He was a faithful member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and member of the Beamon Newsome Class under Jack Brannen and Sonny Granger and then a member of the Frank Williams Class under the guidance of Arthur Woodrum.

His interests included family, fishing, gardening and driving the tractor. He loved spending time with his family and thoroughly enjoyed going to GSU Eagle baseball games.

He was a quick wit and was able to have everyone laughing. He loved to do practical jokes. He loved his new dog, Fred, and watching YouTube videos on how to … do everything. He was a master carpenter and made many tables, frames and other wooden items.

He was a Good Samaritan to all he met. He leaves behind many wonderful friends.

Floyd is survived by his lovely (that was how he introduced her) wife, Lynn Deal Futch, of 38 years; daughter, Sally Marie Futch; mother, Judy Zetterower Futch; brother and sister-in-law, Jake and Kim Futch; sister and brother-in-law, Miriam and John David Donaldson; mother-in-law, Sally Akins Deal; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Stacy and Liz Underwood; several nieces, Hunter and Lindsay Futch, Madelyn Love; and nephews, John Underwood, Chad Love, Hayden and Luke Futch; and his uncle, Owen Zetterower.

Pallbearers will be John Underwood, Ryne Brannen, Joey Godbee, Sam Robinson, Trent Sikes, Ron Stalnaker, Rob Swift, Mike Trapnell.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Beamon Newsome and Frank I. Williams Class.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Georgia Southern Baseball at give.gseagles.com/bsb or Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation, P.O. Box 8115, Statesboro, GA 30460; let them know it's for the baseball team in Floyd’s memory.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2021

