Obituary - The Rev. Michael Moore

STATESBORO, Ga. -- The Reverend Michael Moore, age 58, made his transition on Thursday evening, January 7, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Ernest and Dorothy Moore.The Rev. Moore received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the Statesboro High School Class of 1980. He was a member of the Hodges Grove Baptist Church.Prior to his health failing, the Rev. Moore was employed with John's Place and as a chauffeur for Simply Southern Limousine Company. He was a dedicated employee of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. and the former pastor of the New Bethlehem Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Larry Moore.He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Debra Robinson Moore, Statesboro, Ga.; his children, William Antonio (Kenisha) Moore and Charissa Octavia Moore (Bobby), both of Augusta, Ga.; Nikita Michelle Moore (Gary), Collins, Ga.; and Kody Elijah Moore, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Earnest (Patricia) Moore Jr., Savannah, Ga.; George Earl Moore, Statesboro, G.; and Johnny Ray Moore, Dallas, Texas; a sister, Ruby Lee (Ronnie) Walker, Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Kameron Antonio Moore and Keelan Antwan Moore, Augusta, Ga.; godchildren, Bosnia Williams, Jaylen Laws, Karneisha Holloway, Jadajia Addison and Darien Addison; special friends, Robbie and Tammy Humphrey and the HEMCO Company; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.There will be a public viewing for the Rev. Michael Moore on Monday, January 11, 2021, from the hours of noon until 6 p.m. and Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 12, 2021




