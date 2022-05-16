Obituary - Rev. Dr. Benjamin Earl Best

The Rev. Dr. Benjamin Earl Best, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in his home.Born in Statesboro, Ga., Earl is the son of the late Rufus Benjamin and Mary Lee Best.He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Perkins Best; and two children: his daughter, Wendolyn Best of Dallas, Texas; his son, Richard Earl Best (Julie) of Savannah, Ga. He has five grandchildren, Benjamin Johnson of Cumming, Ga.; Brittany Salem of Dallas, Texas; Noah Best of Savannah, Ga.; Ally Best of Savannah, Ga.; and Emma Best of Savannah, Ga.; and one great-granddaughter, Charlie Johnson of Cumming, Ga.The Rev. Best served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years.He served as a pastor for 55 years, serving churches in Kentucky, North Carolina and Georgia. He served as missions director for the Pike County Association in Kentucky and always promoted outreach ministries and leadership training, both locally and abroad.The Rev. Best served for 40 years in the Savannah Baptist Association as pastor and interim pastor upon retirement, and he served on various committees and positions within the association.He is a graduate of Southern Seminary in Kentucky and Trinity Theological Seminary in Indiana. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.The Rev. Best enjoyed music and playing the piano. He loved being with his family and enjoyed sharing in and hearing about their life experiences.He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by many.A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro.In lieu of flowers, donations in the Rev. Best's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.Statesboro Herald, May 17, 2022

