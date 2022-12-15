Obituary - Remer Carroll Hendrix

Remer Carroll Hendrix, age 93, passed away peacefully December 13, 2022, after a long illness.Mr. Hendrix was born to Ed Lane Hendrix and Bertha Lee Hendrix on October 15, 1929, and was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Sullivan Hendrix; and daughter, Robin Hendrix Moody.Mr. Hendrix is survived by his son, Kevin Hendrix (Mary Frances); brothers, Hiram and Harvel Hendrix; son-in-law, Robbie Moody; his grandchildren, Tabitha Hendrix Mullis, Jacob Hendrix, Matthew Hendrix, Danelle Moody Ambrose, Robbie Moody and Bobby Moody; nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.He proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict.After his military service, he became a home builder, cabinet maker and hog farmer.Remer immensely enjoyed life and played as hard as he worked.He loved to fish and play golf, but his greatest talent and goal was to make people laugh.He will be missed by all who knew him.Visitation will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from noon until 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, Georgia.The graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Hendrix Cemetery in Portal, Georgia, with Pastor Jim Sullivan officiating.Statesboro Herald, December 15, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



