Obituary - Rebecca Lee Hunter

Rebecca Lee Hunter, born 12/15/1954, died 1/16/2021. She was born at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was baptized at Christ the King Catholic Church in Atlanta.A graduate of Appalachian State University, she pursued a career in apparel design and marketing and worked at Oxford Industries in New York. She later enjoyed a career in the travel industry.Becky was a wonderfully talented and gifted individual who was artistic and creative. She was sensitive, loving, caring and kind, and never met a stranger.Becky died peacefully in her sleep in Statesboro, Georgia, and was preceded in death by her father, John P. Hunter Jr.; her mother, Ann Egleston Hunter; and her sisters, Dean Douglas Hunter and Ann Hunter Petty.She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Hunter Bishop (Dennis); and her brother, John P. Hunter III (Marion); nieces, Kelly, Jenny, Ellen and Tracy; and nephews, John, Dean, Doug, Bryan and Jeff; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.Becky will be missed by all.She will be interred in Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta. Due to COVID, there will be a graveside service for the immediate family only.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 1575 Northeast Expressway, Atlanta, GA 30329; or online at https://www.choa.org/donors-and-volunteers/ways-to-give.Statesboro Herald, January 21, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



