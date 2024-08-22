Obituary - Randall James Wiggins

Durden Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Randall James Wiggins, 53, of Metter, Ga., husband of Stacy Holloway Wiggins, who passed away suddenly Monday, August 19, 2024, at his home.

The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Union Grove Methodist Church, 1168 Herndon Road, Midville, with Pastor Mike Holt, the Rev. Terry Joiner and the Rev. Randy Carnley officiating.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2024, at Durden Hudson Funeral Directors, 206 East Pine Street, Swainsboro.

Burial will be in the Union Grove Methodist Church Cemetery in Midville.

Pallbearers will be Mitchell Powell Cody McCranie, Slayde Holloway, Johnny Hurst, Ethan Carver, River Holloway and William Nasworthy.

Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Burch and the employees of Flowers Bakery.

Born August 18, 1971, in Emanuel County, Georgia, Randy was the only child of Jimmy R. and Betty Ann Bishop Wiggins.

Randy graduated from Swainsboro High School in 1989 and lived in Swainsboro most of his life before moving to Metter several years ago.

Randy worked for Flowers Bakeries in Statesboro, delivering to Claxton each day. He also operated a rollback part-time for Automite Wrecker Service in Metter. He had previously worked for B.C. Moore’s and Wallace Computer Systems, both in Metter.

Randy loved watching NASCAR, dirt-track racing, and of course, his cherished Georgia Bulldogs. Planning activities for Randy during a Georgia game never worked out well. He was a devoted fan.

Randy also had a love of gadgets. Any newly-invented tool or gadget for camping, golf or organizing stuff fascinated him until he acquired it and mastered it. His golf buddies always looked forward to the next new thing Randy had to show them.

One of Randy’s other loves was cold weather. The colder, the better for him. He even convinced Stacy to get married on Christmas Eve … in 24-degree weather … outside.

Randy’s greatest love was his family. His mama was his best friend and they loved watching Georgia games together. He was so proud of his daughters, Anna and Alexis, and was honored to help them move after they both recently graduated from college.

Randy loved Stacy and her children and grandson (who changed him from Randy to “Grandy”) with all his heart and being a part of their family brought him so much joy.

His love for his constant canine companion, Roxie, defies description.

Randy was predeceased by his father, Jimmy Wiggins.

Left to cherish Randy’s memory are his wife, Stacy Wiggins; his mother, Betty Ann Wiggins; his daughters, Anna Wiggins and Alexis Wiggins; his stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Jacy and Ethan Carver; his stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Cody and Fallon McCranie; and his grandson, Douglas McCranie; aunts, JoAnn Joyner and Ruth Jenkins; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pam and Lamar Holloway; brother-in-law, Slayde (Marsha) Holloway; and sister-in-law, Pam Holloway; and a large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Grove Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 43 Hereford Farm Road, Midville, GA 30441, ATTN: Dianne Spence; or to Grace Community Church, 4703 Pulaski Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Condolences may be submitted online at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com.

Durden Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements for Randall “Randy” James Wiggins.





Statesboro Herald, August 22, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.