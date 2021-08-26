By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Obituary - Ralph Newton Schuman Jr.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel
Ralph Newton Schuman Jr.
Ralph Newton Schuman Jr., 63, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was the son of Ralph and Claudette McLeroy Schuman Sr.
    Mr. Ralph worked as a laborer for Union Camp. He loved to ride motorcycles and play pool. He was a member of the Brooklet First Baptist Church.
    He is preceded in death by his parents.
    Surviving are his wife, Sonja Schuman; son, Joshua Kane Schuman; two daughters, Nikki (Ryan) Newman and Katie (Mike) Emiry; three grandchildren, Ashlynn Schuman, Royce Emiry and Brooks Emiry; one brother, Darryl (Donna) Schuman; several nieces and nephews.
    A graveside service will be Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
    Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 26, 2021

