Obituary - Ralph Newton Schuman Jr.

Ralph Newton Schuman Jr., 63, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was the son of Ralph and Claudette McLeroy Schuman Sr.Mr. Ralph worked as a laborer for Union Camp. He loved to ride motorcycles and play pool. He was a member of the Brooklet First Baptist Church.He is preceded in death by his parents.Surviving are his wife, Sonja Schuman; son, Joshua Kane Schuman; two daughters, Nikki (Ryan) Newman and Katie (Mike) Emiry; three grandchildren, Ashlynn Schuman, Royce Emiry and Brooks Emiry; one brother, Darryl (Donna) Schuman; several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Lower Black Creek Cemetery.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 26, 2021

