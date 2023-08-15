Obituary - Rachel Faye Dartez

Rachel Faye Dartez was born on December 30, 1999, in Gainesville, Ga., to her parents and a family that adored her. It is with great sadness that her family announces her passing on August 7, 2023, at the age of 23.

Rachel graduated from Statesboro High School in Statesboro, Ga., in 2018. She was currently enrolled in cosmetology school at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville, Ga.

Rachel was a generous, witty, loving, energetic, outgoing, supportive and beloved person. She had an infectious laugh, a love for cosmetology, butterflies and all things “boho”.

She was a loyal friend, cared deeply for others and was a devoted daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin.

Rachel also enjoyed going thrift shopping, spending time with friends, and had a strong affection for Chick-fil-A nuggets her entire life!

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, the Rev. Carter Berkeley of Statesboro, Ga.

Rachel is survived and lovingly remembered by her parents, Tom and Beth Dartez of Statesboro, Ga.; her maternal grandmother, Faye Berkeley of Statesboro, Ga.; her paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Dolores Dartez of Spring, Texas; her brothers, Danny Richardson of Winder, Ga.; Duane (Kara) Richardson of Ellijay, Ga.; David (Christie) Richardson of Waverly, Ga.; her aunts and uncles, Shirley (Ricky) Quick of Waynesboro, Ga.; Sandy (John) Morris of Statesboro, Ga.; Sharon Houghton of Spring, Texas; Janet (Chris) Lessmann of Pearland, Texas; and Amy (Jerry) Kurtin of Academy, Texas. She also leaves behind one niece, several nephews and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, Ga.

The funeral service will be on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church. Burial will immediately follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Rachel’s family would like to thank everyone for their love, prayers and support during this most difficult time.





Statesboro Herald, August 16, 2023

