Obituary - Phyllis Ann Lamb

Phyllis Ann Lamb of Metter passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Candler County Hospital in Metter.Born in Savannah, she was a daughter of Troy Purvis and Dorothy Fordham Purvis.Phyllis was retired, having worked for Walmart Distribution Center as a P.E. driver for many years.She was a member of Metter Church of God and loved her family dearly.Her two sons, Travis and Phillip, were her life, as well as her grandchildren.Phyllis was a God-loving woman who took pride in caring for her family. She always cared for others before herself.She is joined in heaven with her mother, Dot Fordham Purvis; and grandson, Cohen Lamb.Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Travis and Mary Lamb of Statesboro and Phillip and Keri Lamb of Gainesville, Georgia; her father, Troy Purvis of Metter; a brother, Mike Purvis of Metter; a sister, Lesia Purvis Hadden of Metter; grandchildren, Parker Lamb, Riley Lamb, Carter Lamb and Tyler Lamb; a great-granddaughter, Vivianne Lamb; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral service was held 11 o’clock in the morning, Monday, December 28, 2020, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, with the Rev. Mike Holt officiating. Interment was in Lake Cemetery.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 29, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



