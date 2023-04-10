Obituary - Peggy Turner Beachum

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Peggy Turner Beachum, 74, passed away on April 7, 2023, after an extended illness at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

She was born on July 15, 1948, to the late J.R. and Betty Rushing Turner in Statesboro, Georgia.

She was a graduate of the Statesboro High School Class of 1966.

Peggy enjoyed many activities and clubs, and she was loved by all her classmates.

After graduation, she started work at Rockwell Manufacturing. Her working career ended with retirement in the accounting department of Georgia Southern University in 2014.

Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Turner; and her sister, Cathy Turner Deal; and the father of her children, Russ Beachum.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Carol Joyce (Keith); and her son, Clay Beachum. She was known as “GaGa” by her five wonderful grandchildren. She leaves behind four grandsons, Riley, Wesley, Finley and Brayley Joyce; and one granddaughter, Lizzie Beachum.

Peggy was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church.

A graveside service and burial will be held at Emit Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Max Alderman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in her honor to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

The family would like to express they are eternally grateful for all of the angels who cared for her at Ogeechee Area Hospice. The family would also like to thank all those who cared for their Mama, as well as for themselves. The love and kindness shown by so many has been overwhelming and much appreciated. May God continue to bless you all!

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 11, 2023

