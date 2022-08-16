Obituary - Peggy Jean (Geiger) Southwell

BROOKLET -- Peggy Jean (Geiger) Southwell, age 89, passed away on August 14, 2022.Peggy was a native of Reidsville, Georgia.She was preceded in death by her father, Elliott Geiger; her mother, Ophelia Geiger (Cribbs); her brother, Jack Geiger; and her sister, Gladys Klapper.Peggy had a successful career as an administrative assistant in the Civil Service component of the Department of the Army, retiring after 35 years of faithful service.In life, Peggy loved animals and the outdoors. She was an incredibly strong woman with an impressive work ethic.She had a kind and generous heart and she could not resist helping a person or animal in need when the situation presented itself.She was an avid reader.In her earlier years, it was not uncommon to see Peggy working in her yard most of the day. In her later years, Peggy enjoyed bird watching and sitting on the back porch with her cat, George, and her dog, Bella.She had also developed an interest in puzzles and word search games, which kept her mind sharp until she passed.Peggy lived a fulfilled life.In 1967, Peggy married Hugh Franklin Southwell. They were faithfully married for 53 years until Hugh’s passing in 2020.Peggy and Hugh were inseparable, and their love for each other was unparalleled. Peggy rarely left her husband’s side, and she once said “Where he goes, I go.” And so she has.We can only imagine that Peggy is at peace and overjoyed to be in the presence of her husband, yet again.Peggy is succeeded in life by her sister, Ann Geiger; her daughters, Lisa Anne Southwell and Rita Powers; her grandson, Marlan Eller; granddaughter, Rachel Lockhart; and great-granddaughters, Bailey and Chloe Lockhart.Peggy requested a graveside service, which will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Reidsville City Cemetery, 260 Smith Avenue, Reidsville, GA 30453.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to be sent to the Hinesville First United Methodist Church, 203 North Main Street, Hinesville, GA 31313.Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Southwell family.Statesboro Herald, August 17, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



