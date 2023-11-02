Obituary - Patricia Lee "Pat" Bell Bazemore Parker

Patricia Lee "Pat" Bell Bazemore Parker, age 77, died peacefully Monday evening, October 30, 2023, at her home near Sylvania, Georgia. She fought her pancreatic cancer courageously and wanted to be home for her final days. Her husband, Hobson, was her devoted caregiver and was present at her passing.

Pat was born in Elberton, Georgia, on August 17, 1946, to James Phillip Bell and Mary Edith Bell.

Her father was a captain in the U.S. Army and the family frequently moved around to where he was stationed.

Pat attended Georgia Southern University from where she received her B.S. in education, master's in education and educational specialist degrees.

Pat was devoted to education. She began her Screven County career at Newington Elementary School as a first and second grade teacher. She then worked one year in Chatham County Schools in Gadsen. Following that year, she came to Sylvania Elementary School and taught first grade. When the kindergarten program was started in Screven County, Pat went to Arnett School as director.

After several years at Arnett, she came to Sylvania Elementary as assistant principal and worked under the direction of W.J. Tyre, principal. After he retired, she became principal of Sylvania Elementary and very much enjoyed those years in the old school.

She claimed that those were some of the fondest days of her career.

Next, she moved to the “new” elementary school as principal. At the time the school was built, it was the largest elementary school in the state of Georgia.

She then was encouraged to run for superintendent. She spent many days and hours canvassing the county in search of votes. Her husband, Clifford, told her that was the only way she would ever be elected to the position.

After winning that election, she was appointed superintendent by the board of education.

She retired from Screven County as superintendent, and shortly thereafter was approached by Steve Derainy from Ogeechee Tech, where she worked for four years helping them gain accreditation.

Pat was a member of many civic and professional organizations. Among them were Kappa Delta Epsilon Professional Education Sorority, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, Georgia Association of Educators, Sylvania Jr. Woman’s Club, past member and president of Rotary Club (she was their Citizen of the Year in 1997) and Screven County Garden Club, where she was a former president. She also served on the board of RESA for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Clifford Bazemore; a sister-in-law, Linda Bell; and brother-in-law, Jerry Rewcastle.

She is survived by her loving husband, Delcom Hobson Parker Jr.; stepchildren, Delcom Hobson “Del” III and Karyl “Kaye” Parker of Sylvania, Rebekah Hollis and Joseph "Joe" Howard of Brandon, Miss.; grandchildren, Elisa Parker and Georgiana Howard; brother, John Thomas Bell of Douglasville; sisters-in-law and significant other, LeeAnne Parker and Lee Garrett of Atlanta, Melanie Rewcastle of Sylvania; and her beloved companion, Shiloh, the Beagle.

The service will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Sylvania with Pastor Jay Akin officiating, assisted by Pastor George Pevey.

The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Interment will follow at the Screven County Memorial Cemetery with a committal by Pam Reddick-Collins.

Pallbearers will be Chip Bazemore, Cade Bazemore, Michael Sturdivant, Len Mock, Barrett Rahn and Grady Collins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Sylvania Building Fund at

https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/916627; or to the charity of one’s choice.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 2, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



