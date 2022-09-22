Obituary - Patricia C. Finch

Patricia C. Finch passed away September 21, 2022, surrounded by her daughters, after an extended illness.Patricia was born March 19, 1961, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Joseph Cunningham and Alice Virginia Flakes.“Tricia”, as many knew her, enjoyed working in the service industry for many years.She had the most beautiful smile and witty personality. She made sure you felt her friendly personality by calling you baby or honey.Anyone who knew her, knew how strong and independent she was, which she upheld to the end as she went to be with the Lord.She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.She is preceded in death by both parents, a brother, Carson Bragg; sisters, Betty Simmons and Rose Nunnally.Surviving are her daughters, Autumn (Jerrod) Mallard of Statesboro and Jenny (Matthew) Marsh of Statesboro; grandchildren, Colee, Shad and Kenslee Marsh and Jenna, Math and Case Mallard; and her sister, Eloise Woods of Port Wentworth; as well as many friends, family and a cherished pet, Petey.Visitation will be held Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Thomas Hendrix.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



