Obituary - Pastor Jimmy Doyal Creel

Pastor Jimmy Doyal Creel, born in Ocoee, Florida, on January 31, 1943, and departed on June 24, 2021.Jimmy Doyal Creel, 78, entered into heaven on June 24, 2021.First and foremost, he was a child of God who loved the Savior. He surrendered to preach at 15 years of age and started pastoring his first church at 19 years old. He pastored for 59 years, with the last 35 years at Temple Baptist Church in Statesboro.He loved studying and preaching the Word of God so much that he had two earned masters of divinity degrees.Due to health issues, he retired in December 2020. Lord willing, many people will be in heaven as a result of his preaching of the gospel.After his relationship with the Lord, he loved his family more than himself. He was married for 50 years to Shirley Ann Creel, who preceded him in death in 2012.Together, they had two sons, Tim Creel (Charlotte) and Mitch Creel (Sherry); and four grandchildren, Makenna Jarriel (Heath), Shaw, Weston and Cole Creel; and one great-grandchild, Hallie Cole Jarriel, all of the Warner Robins area. He was also survived by one brother, the Rev. Jerry Creel (Peggy); one sister, Jean Womble (Tom) Of Orlando, Florida; and one brother-in-law, Larry Overstreet (Leanne) of Dade City, Florida. He also had many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, but was close with Kathy Burgess (Michael), Kimberly Pierce (David) and Kristen Womble.He was preceded in death by his father, Doyal Creel; mother, Essie Creel; and stepmother, Mary Louise Creel.Papaw, as he was so lovingly called by his grandchildren and great-grandchild, loved to spend time in the woods with them deer hunting or fishing. He also loved sharing Dilly bars with them, which he always kept an ample supply of on hand. He had a unique, special bond with each grand, including Hallie Cole, but his sons would say he loved his grands more than them.Pastor, preacher, brother, friend, Pop, Papaw … whatever his role was to each of us, he will be greatly missed, but we have that blessed assurance that we will see him again one day. We love you, Papaw.The visitation will be on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Temple Baptist Church in Statesboro from noon until 2 p.m., followed by the homegoing service at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Pastor Jerry Creel and Dr. Jimmy Williams officiating.Pallbearers will be Cole Creel, Weston Creel, Shaw Creel, Heath Jarriel, Jonathan Price, Justin Bryant and Jason Bryant. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.The family will accept flowers or memorial donations may be given to Temple Baptist church, 298 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.For those desiring to view the service via livestream, you may do so by joining the group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 26, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



