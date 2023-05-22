Obituary - Norwood Clinton Zittrouer

Norwood Clinton Zittrouer, 79, of Springfield, Georgia, passed away at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, Ga., on May 19, 2023.

He was born and raised in Springfield, Ga., and graduated from Effingham County High School.

Norwood joined the Navy and was stationed at Rhode Island Naval Base aboard the Destroyer U.S.S. Ingraham. He later served at Mayport Naval Station in Mayport, Florida, aboard the Destroyer U.S.S. Forrest B. Royal. He served during the Vietnam era and saw Africa, Europe, India, the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

After his tour, he declared home to be "God's Country."

He worked at Dixie Crystal Sugar Refinery and retired after 34 years, where he made many lifelong friends.

His hobbies included camping, traveling, building, woodworking, inventing gadgets, model trains and piddling in his shop.

He highly regarded family and enjoyed hosting at the Ponderosa.

He cherished all family and friends who gathered to eat BBQ chicken and fellowship.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy awarded him the Cross of Military Service in 2004.

Norwood was a First Baptist Church of Springfield member for over 65 years. He was a Sunday school teacher in the 2-year-old department at Springfield Baptist Church for eight years. He also served on the baptismal committee for many years.

He is survived by his bride of 54 years, whom he met in second grade, Sandra Edwards Zittrouer; and two children, Jill Z. Williams (Rob Williams, deceased), Blake Zittrouer (Brigitte); grandchildren, Garrett Williams, Lexi Hodges (Justin), Allie Grace Williams, Creek Bazemore, Remmy Bazemore, Banks Zittrouer and Briar Zittrouer; and great-grandchildren, Cash and Daisy Hodges. He is also survived by siblings, Ray Zittrouer (Judy), Nell Crapps (Mark, deceased) and Peggy Smith (Steve); and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Norwood was predeceased in death by his parents, Clinton and Lucie Rae Hinely Zittrouer.

Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Springfield.

The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Springfield Cemetery Annex.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.





Statesboro Herald, May 22, 2023

