Obituary - Nona Mae Hodges Foster

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Nona Mae Hodges Foster, age 95, of Statesboro, died Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility of natural causes.A native of Savannah, she was born Oct. 18, 1927, to William Asburn and Naomi Frances Smith Hodges of Statesboro.She was reared on the family farm across the road from New Hope United Methodist Church, where her ancestors had been members for more than 150 years. She became a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.A 1944 graduate of Statesboro High School, she was a 1948 alumni of Wesleyan College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in music.She was a keypunch operator at Union Camp, Savannah, and a librarian at the Statesboro Library, who drove the book mobile to nearby rural counties.A lifelong learner, she traveled abroad extensively, and learned to fly a plane, acquiring her pilot’s certificate.After retirement, she attended Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro.As a minister’s wife, she retained an active membership in the United Methodist Church South Georgia Conference, teaching Sunday school and taking part in church activities.An accomplished pianist and chorist, she played for church services and sang in the church choir until her 90s.Beginning in the 1990s, she was a long-time volunteer at Ogeechee Area Hospice.Also a gifted cellist, she performed in community music groups until well into her 80s.During this time, she became interested in learning the strategies of football and enjoyed watching Falcons' games.She loved her family. She also adored animals, especially her cats. One in particular, Nikki, lived to be 22 years old, and was featured in the Statesboro News.She enjoyed baking, cross stitching, coffee and chocolate and always wanted to own a convertible.She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, the late Rev. S. Vaughn Foster of Statesboro.Survivors include her stepdaughter, Susan F. Kersey of Marietta; a stepson, Stephen L. (Joni) Foster of San Antonio, Texas; a step-grandson, Tom William “Will” Kersey of Marietta; and a number of cousins from Statesboro and Monticello.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Pittman Park with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating.Following the service, interment will be at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery.Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Henderson Sunday School Class.While Nona loved flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 21, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



