Obituary - Ned Andrew "Andy" Donaldson

Ned Andrew "Andy" Donaldson, a combat-wounded Vietnam veteran of the United States Army, passed away from a short illness on June 30th, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga.The son of the late Kate and Charlie Donaldson was born on January 14th, 1948, and grew up in Miami, Fla.After graduating from Central High School in Dade County, he voluntarily served in the United States Army for three years during the Vietnam War until he was honorably discharged in 1969 due to injuries sustained in the line of duty, which earned him a Purple Heart.Shortly after his honorable discharge, he met his future wife, Jeannie, and they were devotedly married for over 49 years.He is preceded in death by his grandson, Kenneth Branham; and granddaughter, Laura Donaldson; and survived by his wife, Jeannie Donaldson; his siblings, Edward and Shirley; and his numerous nieces and nephews, his children, Kelly Branham, Hope (Jerry) Godbee, Keith (Karen) Carney, Joy (Dwight) Branch; his grandchildren, Christopher (Tiffany), River, Alaina, Kyle, Nicholaus, Domenic, Jordan, Christian, Quentin, Michael, Nathan, Jonathan, Austin, Keith, Kristopher; and his great-grandchildren, Asher, Atlas, Joslyn and Houston.His loved ones will remember his selflessness, generosity, kind-heartedness and delightful sense of humor. He enjoyed regularly hanging out at D's Diner with his breakfast buddies. He also loved the outdoors and spending time with his family.A service honoring the life of Ned Andrew Donaldson will be held on July 9th at Register Baptist Church at 10 a.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Hale Foundation, Augusta, Georgia at www.thehalefoundation.com.Statesboro Herald, July 7, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



