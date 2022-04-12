Obituary - Nannette Harriette Cone Adams

On April 5, 2022, Nannette Harriette Cone Adams slipped away from this earthly life to join loved ones gone before in her eternal home with her heavenly Father.She was born on Jan. 21, 1938, to Mayor J. Gilbert and Nannette Ruff Cone. They were a source of pride to her for her entire life and she leaves their legacy to be such for her children and grandchildren.Her main goal was to be the best mother to her three children, Kimball Hershel Harville Jr., Gilbert Breck Harville and Keisha Nannette Eisenreich, and she was.Harriette is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Gilbert Cone Jr.; her son, Gilbert Breck Harville; her daughter-in-law, Cynthia Sula Olliff Harville; and her husband, T. Roberts Adams.Surviving are her son, Kimball Hershel Harville Jr.; her daughter, Keisha Nannette Eisenreich (Dan); her granddaughters, Emily Hope Eisenreich and Kimberly Harville; her grandsons, Jacob Ryan Harville, Breck Jamison Harville and Justin Kimball Harville; her three stepchildren, Gaye Perry Williams (Chris), Suzanne Perry Adams (Ricky) and Thomas Haynes Perry Jr.; her nieces, Catherine Cone Bazemore (Greg), Cindy Williams Boor and Margaret Selph (Jimmy); and her great-grandchildren who she adored.She is also survived by her dear life sister friend, Connie Mathis; two of her high school “Fab Sisters”, Sylvia Harville and Bobbie Sikes Brock; her sister-in-law, Peggy Harville Brazzell; and her brother-in-law, Virgil K. Harville Jr. Her precious cat, Sugar Muffin, will miss her.Harriette was a native of Bulloch County and a longtime member of First Baptist Church Statesboro. She was a 1956 graduate of Statesboro High School and attended Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University).She held several bookkeeping positions and once owned a small trucking company.She was mostly known for her sense of humor and for the love and care she showed to the people around her.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or First Baptist Church Statesboro, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.A private graveside service will be held at a later date.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 12, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



