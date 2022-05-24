Obituary - Nancy Stephens Hunter

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Nancy Stephens Hunter, age 75, died in Savannah on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center after a long illness.Nancy was born December 9, 1946, to the late W.H. and Pearl Olliff Stephens.She is a graduate of Emmanuel County Institute and attended Georgia Southern College.She settled in Sylvania, Georgia, where she raised her family and worked as a paraprofessional in the Screven County Public School System.She relocated to Savannah and worked with the Savannah-Chatham Public School System until her retirement.Nancy is survived by her son, Rufus Miles Hunter III; her sisters, Julia Toole Missroon and Susan Stephens Foley; and several nieces and nephews.The graveside services and burial will be held on Saturday, May 28th, at 11 a.m. at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Screven-Jenkins Regional Library Bookmobile or to the Coastal Children's Advocacy Center.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2022

