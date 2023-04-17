Obituary - Nancy Mixon Motes

PORTAL, Ga. -- Nancy Mixon Motes, age 67, of Portal, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

Nancy was born August 30, 1955, in Statesboro to Harvey H. Mixon and Geraldine Mixon.

Nancy loved decorating, painting, sports, hunting, fishing, traveling and shopping.

She especially loved her family and being with her grandchildren, sisters and Mama.

Nancy was a member of Elam Baptist Church in Millen.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey H. Mixon; and her husband, Edward Motes.

Survivors include her fiancé, Chris Atkinson of Garfield; son, Travis Motes (Mandy); Dusty Motes (Anita); her mother, Geraldine Mixon; sisters, Vickie Ellis (Wesley), Sharon Williams (Tony); brothers, Ricky Mixon, Ashley Mixon (Cynthia), Tracy Mixon (Julie); grandchildren, Kolbie Motes, Marlie Motes, Brodie Motes, Jozie Motes, Cooper Motes, McKinley Motes, Pate Motes and Adeline Motes, all of Portal; lots of nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Paynes Chapel Cemetery in Millen.

Pallbearers will be Clay McCullough, Ed Motes, Haze Grooms, Brock Mixon, Stephen Mixon, Mathew Mixon, Carson Davis and Trent Grooms.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Ricks, Bill Mitchell and members of the Imago Dei Motorcycle Ministry.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to New Beginnings in Christ, 113 Augusta Road, Garfield, GA 30425.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 18, 2023

