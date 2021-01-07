Obituary - Nancy Kelley-Wilson

Nancy Kelley-Wilson, age 88, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in Roswell, Georgia.She was born on November 4, 1932, to Wesley and Mattie Lou Whittle. Mrs. Wilson was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church in Statesboro.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles E. Kelley Sr.; her parents, brothers, Rody Whittle, Walker Whittle, Sug Whittle and Jack Whittle; and sister, Zelma Whitlock.She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her son, Charles E. Jr. and Kim Kelley of Ringgold, Ga.; daughter, Judy and Robert B. Turner of Chattanooga, Tenn.; brother, Charles Whittle of Nashville, Tenn.; sisters, Jean Ramsey of Nashvillen Tenn.; and Jimmie Dixon of Vidalia, Ga.; grandchildren, Brandon C. Glover and Brooke and Matt Maples; great-grandchild, Olivia Maples; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Dr. H. William Perry officiating. Interment will follow the ceremony in Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro, GA.Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2021

