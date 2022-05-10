Obituary - Nancy Jenkins Kicklighter

STATESBORO, Ga. -- On May 5, 2022, Nancy Jenkins Kicklighter, beloved wife and mother, passed away at the age of 63.Nancy was the youngest of four siblings born to the late Ernest and Betty Brown Jenkins.She spent most of her life in her hometown of Albany before moving to Statesboro.Some of Nancy’s greatest passions in life were her family, her animals, her friends and just enjoying life.People were drawn to Nancy’s liveliness and humor, allowing her to make new friends everywhere she went.She had a strong sense of compassion for all those around her, making her work as an LPN at Ogeechee Area Hospice very rewarding.She was an avid reader and had an expansive collection of frogs that she acquired through the years.Traveling with her husband made her happy. They loved discovering new places together.Nancy was a member of Believers Church in Statesboro.She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Reavis Roberts; and two sisters.Surviving are her husband, Ricky Kicklighter; her children, Century Roberts, Tiffany Richardson, Dru Roberts and John Kicklighter; four grandsons and one great-grandson.A casual drop in celebration of life will be held at the house of Ricky and Nancy Kicklighter on Saturday, May 14, 2022, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 10, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



