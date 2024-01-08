Obituary - N. Earl Cook

N. Earl Cook, 84, of Pulaski, Ga., passed on January 7, 2024, at St. Joseph's Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga.

Earl was born on March 28, 1939, to Obie and Mary Lou Scott Cook.

He was a lifelong member of the Pulaski community and was a committed member to Pulaski Missionary Baptist Church.

Earl was married to the love of his life, Nancy Cook, for 64 years.

He retired from many years of work as a district ranger with the Georgia Forestry Commission.

After his retirement, he continued working in many fields. He worked cutting grass, helping attend funerals with Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home and he also spent time working at Franklin Hardware Store.

Earl was a very hard worker, but more importantly, he loved being a family man. He had a great love for his family as well as his church.

Earl was always a happy man. He enjoyed a good joke and he loved to laugh.

He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, James Cook and Warren Cook; sisters, Drucilla Waters and Annette Wiggins; and a nephew, Kelly Cook.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Cook; daughters, Belynn (Don) Bigbie and Melissa (Stevie) Williams; grandchildren, Tyler (Jamie) Williams, Sarah (CJ) Dear and Caleb (Katie) Morris; great-grandchildren, Jones Dear, Hadley Williams and Annie Morris; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 5:30 until 7:30 in the evening at Pulaski Missionary Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 11 o’clock in the morning at Pulaski Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulaski Missionary Baptist Church.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2024

