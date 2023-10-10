Obituary - Myrtle Sanders Jonson

Myrtle Sanders Jonson, 80, passed away on October 5, 2023, peacefully in her home. She was surrounded by the warmth of her beloved family.

Myrtle was born in Elberton, Georgia, on August 8, 1943.

She spent most of her childhood traveling and her adult life across Georgia. She resided in Statesboro at the end of her life with her middle daughter, Lisa Sells.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Myrtle was predeceased by her parents, Elmer Leroy Sanders Sr. and Mary Helen Carpenter Sanders; her siblings, Mary Lee Durden, Elmer Leroy Sanders Jr., Geneva and James Gibbs, Alice Batey and Harry Nicholas Sanders.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeri Marshall Leonard, Lisa (John) Sells, Julie (Ed Houston) Marshall; grandchildren, Freddy (Eleanor) Carswell, Miranda (Beau) Tanner, David (Megan) Burdett, Lindsey (Bradley) Reid, Riley Sells, Jacob Karpinsky, Jerod (Alyssa) Marshall; great-grandchildren, Liam Tanner, Lydia Tanner and Briana Feuer; beloved in-laws, Carolyn Sanders, Billy Durden and Chuck Batey. She had many nieces, nephews, cousins and chosen family whom she loved dearly.

Myrtle was an active member in her community, serving on many committees. She was president of Metter Garden Club for many years, served on the Citizen of the Year committee as well as the Another Bloomin’ Festival committee. She was chairman of the Flower Show and a member of the Tree Board.

Myrtle was a member of Metter Presbyterian Church.

A celebration of life will be held October 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.





