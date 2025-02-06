Obituary - Myra Lee Topping Bostwick

Myra Lee Topping Bostwick, a resident of Metter, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, February 3, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her family and under the compassionate care of hospice.

Born on February 10, 1943, in Centralia, Illinois, Myra lived a life full of love, warmth and dedication to her family and community.

She married the love of her life, Terry Bostwick, in 1963, and together they shared 61 wonderful years of marriage.

Myra and Terry made their home in the Metter area in 1979, where she became an active member of Metter Methodist Church. Myra also enjoyed many cherished moments as a member of Willow Lake Golf Club, particularly playing bridge with dear friends.

She was known for her kind spirit, her devotion as a grandmother, and her unwavering love for the Atlanta Braves.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Bostwick; and her four daughters, Barbara (Benjie) Williams, Kathy (Tony) Thompson, Michelle (Bill) Mathis and Denise Elliott; and her son, Dennis Ball. Myra was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren, Hillary (Matt) George, Joey (Logan) Williams, Tabitha (Dustin) Davis, Tiffany (Jon Michael) Ross, Damon Odom, Hailey Elliott, Sarah (Zachary) Sanders and Emma Mathis. Her legacy continues through her great-grandchildren, Maddie Kate, Miller, Braylee, Boz, Perry, Charlye Kate, Asher and Sofie, all of whom she adored deeply.

The celebration of life for Myra will be held on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 6 o’clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter, is entrusted with the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 6, 2025

