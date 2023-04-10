Obituary - Ms. Yvonne King

Ms. Yvonne King, age 63, passed peacefully away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Effingham Care and Rehabilitation Center of Springfield, Ga.

She was a Bulloch County native and a graduate of Statesboro High School.

Yvonne was employed with Claxton Poultry Farms for 11 years. She was a member of Mount Zion A.M.E. Church.

She leaves her memories to be cherished by her children, Sharon King, Statesboro, Ga.; Helen LaTara King, Springfield, Ga.; Derrick (Latrice) Mainer and Lepolin Mainer, Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Lisa Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Vincent King and Dexter Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; aunts, Elizabeth King, Savannah, Ga.; Blanche King, Jacksonville, N.C.; uncle, Harry King, Patterson, N.J.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Tammie Harden and the staff of Effingham Care and Rehabilitation Center for all their hard work and dedication to the care of our mother.

It was the request of Yvonne King to be cremated.

The service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. The Rev. Craig R. Tremble will provide words of comfort.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, April 11, 2023

