Obituary - Ms. Vera M. Scott

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Vera M. Scott, age 72, departed this life Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Willie James and Flora Mae McMillan. She was reared by the late Willie James and Evalena McMillan.She received her formal education in the Effingham and Bulloch County School systems.At an early age, she became a member of the Royal Temple Holiness Church, Guyton, Georgia. Later, she became a member of The Move for Christ under the leadership of Pastor Ernest Michael Williams Jr.Ms. Scott was a former employee with Snooky’s for many years and did farm work in the Nevils community.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Pauline Walden and James McMillan; grandchildren, Lorenzo McMillan, Tamesha Hills, Johnny Roberts Jr., Tyrone Tribuett and MaKayla Hills.She leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Vivian McMillan and Sharon Hills, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a son, Bernard Hills, Statesboro, Ga.; five sisters, Ester McMillan, Willene McMillan, Geraldine McMillan, Louis Roberts and Paula Cross, all of Nevils and Statesboro, Ga.; a brother, Charles McMillan, Nevils, Ga.; a godson, Purvis Byrd, Nevils, Ga.; three aunts, Addie M. Hickman, Guyton, Ga.; Daisy McMillan Smith and Inez Hodges, both of Statesboro, Ga.; one uncle, Alexander McMillan, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary.The funeral service for Ms. Vera M. Scott will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary with Pastor Willie Mae Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Eastside Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 13, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



