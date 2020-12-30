Obituary - Ms. Valerie Smith

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Valerie Smith, age 65, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Sheltering Arms.She was a Bulloch County native and the daughter of the late Prentice and Sarah Murray Cooper. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God and a homemaker.She is survived by her children, Eugene (Shala) Smith, Statesboro, Ga.; Lorenzo (Dee Dee) Smith, Sylvania, Ga.; Valissia Smith, Metter, Ga.; Belinda Taylor and Lillie Woodford, both of Macon, Ga.; sisters, Elizabeth (Richard) Powell, Statesboro, Ga.; Doretha Jones, Portal, Ga.; Marilyn Easterling, Union, S.C.; Carolyn Cooper and Joyce Cooper, both of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Leon Cooper, Atlanta, Ga.; Randolph Cooper and Jerry Cooper, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Connell Cooper, Portal, Ga.; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her best friend, Carolyn Jackson; a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing for Ms. Smith will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Final disposition will be by cremation.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 31, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



