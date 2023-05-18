Obituary - Ms. Trenda Hines

Ms. Trenda Hines, age 63, of Dublin, Ga., passed peacefully away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her residence in Dublin, Ga., after an extended illness.

She was a Bryan County native, but resided in Dublin, Ga., for many years.

She was a member of Saint John A.M.E. Church of Pembroke, Ga.

She was employed with Claxton Poultry of Claxton, Ga., until her health failed.

Trenda enjoyed watching television. Some of her favorites were soap operas, CSI, This Christmas and Tyler Perry movies.

She is survived by her children, Nikesha Mixon and Shakenya Hines, both of Dublin, Ga.; mother, Lonetta Hines, Baldwinsville, N.Y.; sister, Wanda (Gregory) McGriff, Baldwinsville, N.Y.; brothers, Anthony Hines Sr., Macomb, Mich.; Stanley L. Hines Sr., Camillus, N.Y.; and Jermaine Hines, Charlotte, N.C.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at Saint John A.M.E. Church, 251 Benton Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

Trenda will lie in state from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, 244 Jerusalem Church Road.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, May 18, 2023

