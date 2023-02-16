Obituary - Ms. Shirley Burnsed Owens

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Shirley Burnsed Owens, age 82, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Shirley was born to Irvin Burnsed and Addie Lou Burnsed Underwood on January 1st, 1941. She was born on the family farm down Red Hill Church Road in Bulloch County.

She attended Statesboro High and later returned to Ogeechee Technical College to receive her diploma.

Shirley was of the Baptist faith.

She lived in Savannah, Georgia, and was employed with Krystal’s for over 20 years. After returning to her Bulloch County “home,” she was employed with other companies until her retirement with Briggs & Stratton in 2003.

She enjoyed dancing to her favorite tunes, especially those by Elvis. She also enjoyed gathering with the girls to go play bingo, gardening and watching the flowers and her roses grow.

She loved family reunions and being able to prepare the family’s favorite dish, her banana pudding.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, her only son, Bart Thomas; her oldest brother, Robert Groover; her youngest brother, Remer Burnsed; and the father of her children, William “Ed” Edwards.

She is survived by her two daughters, Terry Barker and Elizabeth Whisenhunt (Rob) of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Amanda (Jesse) Watson, Blake Ward, Brittany Carter, Dylan Edwards, Kenzie Newby; her great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Jaylee and Bentley Calhoun, Cameron and Caleigh Watson, Kamdin and Koltin Ward, Ansleigh Black, Delaney Harrell, William McDonald; her brother, Elvin Burnsed of Dothan, Ala.; a sister, Glenda Hewitt of Leefield, Ga.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with the Rev. Tom Green officiating. Interment will then take place at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Blake Ward, Dylan Edwards, Jesse Watson, Clifford Hall, Rob Whisenhunt, Alan Hendrix and Mark Joyner.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, February 16, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.