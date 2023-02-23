Obituary - Ms. Sherlean Garbett

Ms. Sherlean Garbett of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her residence after an extended illness, under the excellent care of Gentiva Hospice.She was a Bulloch County native and a veteran of the United States Navy.She was a member of the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church.She is survived by her fiance, Major Williams, Statesboro, G.; daughter, Amber Wilkerson, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Verleen Garbett, Statesboro, Ga.; Shirley Garbett, Glennville, Ga.; uncle, James Garbett, Tampa, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. at LifeWay Church of God, 5 Stonehaven Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Bishop Xavier Mikell as eulogist. Interment will be at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery, 10728 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, February 23, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



