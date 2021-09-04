Obituary - Ms. Scarlet Elizabeth Hendrix Driggers

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Scarlet Elizabeth Hendrix Driggers, age 60, died Thursday at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.The Statesboro native was employed with the Bulloch County Board of Education for over 20 years. She had worked in Nutrition Services at Langston Chapel, Mattie Lively, Portal Middle High School and currently was the lunchroom manager at Portal Elementary School. She also worked part-time at Food World grocery store.Scarlet was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin C. and Bonnie Collins Hendrix; and her grandparents, Stevie and Mamie Hendrix and Johnny and Maxie Collins.Surviving are her children, Sabrina Wilkerson of Statesboro, James Smith of Statesboro, Rachel and Clifford Fail Jr. of Metter and Joshua Slater of Statesboro; 11 grandchildren, three sisters and a brother-in-law, Bonette Landaverde of Portal, Debra Harris of Blackshear and Wanda and Wayne Stewart of Portal; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Patsy Hendrix of Portal and Stevie and Lee Hendrix of Portal.The family will receive visitors on Monday, September 6, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Hendrix Family Cemetery with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.Pallbearers will be Clifford Fail, Andrew Fail, A.J. Fail, Zach Wilkerson, Kyle Bennett and Jordan Dyches.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 4, 2021

