Obituary - Ms. Rachael Julia Sherrod Akridge

Ms. Rachael Julia Sherrod Akridge, 41, of Metter, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Candler County Hospital in Metter following a brief illness.Ms. Akridge was born November 16, 1979, in Augusta to Donald Sherrod and Cynthia Davis.She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Akridge; paternal grandparents, John Edward Sherrod and Betty Jean Denton; maternal grandmother, Mary Julia Davis; father-in-law and mother-in-law, M.D. Akridge and Ann Akridge.Ms. Akridge was a Swainsboro High School graduate. She held a position as a credit manager at Farmers Home Furniture in Metter for several years and more recently had a job working at Transitions Learning Center in Statesboro.Ms. Akridge loved her work family, work kids and the work itself. She loved them all as if they were her own blood.There was nothing she wouldn’t do for someone and if she couldn’t help, she knew someone who could.Ms. Akridge was a strong woman because she came from a strong family, and she then made a strong family.She had two sons, Jimmy and Parker; and two daughters, Julianna and Rebecca.Ms. Akridge was born to be a “mama” and a caregiver. She is now at the gates of heaven, rejoicing with many friends and loved ones. She is no longer suffering but celebrating with the ones who went before her.Ms. Akridge was a joy and helped everyone she ever met. She always had a smile and treated everyone she met as family. Ms. Akridge is finally healthy and at peace.Survivors include her father, Don (Audrey) Sherrod of Midville; mother, Cynthia Davis of Metter; companion, Joseph Akridge; son, Parker Harrill of Metter; daughters, Julianna Akridge and Rebecca Akridge, both of Metter; grandson, Mitchell Purvis; brother, David (Destiny) Biggs of Evans; sister, Natalie Sherrod Sills of Brooklet; maternal grandfather, Cecil Davis; several nieces, nephews and many friends.The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Union Grove United Methodist Church with the Reverend Randy Adams officiating. Interment will follow at Union Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at Chapman Funeral Home.Condolences may be expressed at www.chapmanfhofswainsboro.com.Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Ms. Rachael Julia Sherrod Akridge, 41, of Metter.Statesboro Herald, August 24, 2021

