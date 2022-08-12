Obituary - Ms. Natasha Denise Canty

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Natasha Denise Canty, age 48, departed this life Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center.The native of Statesboro was educated in the public school system of Bulloch County and a graduate of the Statesboro High School Class of 1993. She furthered her education by attending Ogeechee Technical Institute.Natasha received Christ at an early age and was a member of the United Fellowship Worship Center.She was currently employed as a manager at Popeye's of Statesboro.Ms. Canty is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Ann Houston Roberts; maternal grandparents, Alonzo Houston Sr. and Ruthie Mae Joyce-Houston paternal grandparents, the Rev. James and Annie Mae Canty; and a sister, Jessica Renee Williams.She leaves to cherish her memories: her father, Alfred Canty, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Charika Houston, Statesboro, Ga.; Shannon Marshall, Augusta, Ga.; Monesha Canty, Statesboro, Ga.; Felisha Houston, Stockbridge, Ga.; Suzanne Houston-Hutchinson (Brian), Hephzibah, Ga.; and Brittany Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; a brother, Alfonzo D. Canty; aunts, Juanita (Lehmon) Houston-Huff, CeCile (Dawson) Houston-Herrington, Rebecca Houston-Anthony, Petronia (John) Hunter, Barbara Natson, Emma Canty and Sharon Canty; uncles, David Houston, Daniel (Charlene) Houston, Alonzo “Pete” Houston, Leon Houston, Willie (Jackie) Canty, Jimmy Canty, the Rev. James (Cynthia) Canty and Derwin (Tracy) Canty; two great-uncles, John Paul Joyce, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Jerry Joyce, Cincinnati, Ohio; godchildren, Whitney Huff, Ontavis Grant, Jarquez Grant and Arianna Grant; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Ms. Canty will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary.Ms. Canty will lie in state at the church on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.The funeral service for Ms. Natasha D. Canty will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the CrossRoads Community Church with the Rev. Brock Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Eastside Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 13, 2022

