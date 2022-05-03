Obituary - Ms. Margaret McMillan

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Margaret McMillan passed into rest April 27, 2022, at the Brown’s Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.She was the daughter of the late Alexander and Queen Ferrell McMillan.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System. She worked in housekeeping and the farm industry.Ms. McMillan was a member of the Summer Hill Baptist Church, where she served on the Usher Board.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters.She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Ronnie McMillan and Cynthia McMillan, both of Statesboro, Ga.; three siblings, Alexander McMillan Jr., Inez Hodges and Daisy Smith, all of Statesboro, Ga.; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Ms. McMillan will be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Ms. Margaret McMillian will be held at noon Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary Pondside, with the Rev. Raphael Smith officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, May 3, 2022

